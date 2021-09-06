CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.15% of CubeSmart worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after acquiring an additional 712,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,071,000 after acquiring an additional 463,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,627,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,571,000 after acquiring an additional 403,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

CUBE traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.85. 29,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,427. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.