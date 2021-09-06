CUE Protocol Price Down 5.7% This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $516,841.38 and approximately $1,768.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $67.85 or 0.00128980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00065022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00151319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00201316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.93 or 0.07512053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,623.82 or 1.00030235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.93 or 0.00940797 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.