CUMROCKET (CUMMIES) One Day Trading Volume Tops $733,037.00

CUMROCKET (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, CUMROCKET has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. CUMROCKET has a market cap of $45.77 million and $733,037.00 worth of CUMROCKET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUMROCKET coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00066178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00153381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00207806 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,850.61 or 0.07415296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,844.43 or 0.99839225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.66 or 0.00956447 BTC.

CUMROCKET Coin Profile

CUMROCKET’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CUMROCKET’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

CUMROCKET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUMROCKET directly using U.S. dollars.

