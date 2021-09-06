Curate (XCUR) Market Capitalization Tops $28.00 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $3.46 or 0.00006598 BTC on major exchanges. Curate has a market capitalization of $28.00 million and $1.14 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00141542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00785805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

