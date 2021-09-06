Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBT)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,080,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,848,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing.

