Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after purchasing an additional 186,097 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE:CW opened at $118.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.