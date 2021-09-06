cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Cap of $124.27 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $12,427.39 or 0.23559796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $124.27 million and $123,975.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00154071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00772153 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

