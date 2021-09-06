Cybernetic Technologies (OTCMKTS:HPIL) vs. Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cybernetic Technologies (OTCMKTS:HPIL) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cybernetic Technologies and Atlas Technical Consultants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cybernetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants $468.22 million 0.85 -$11.09 million $2.02 5.32

Cybernetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Profitability

This table compares Cybernetic Technologies and Atlas Technical Consultants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybernetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants -0.34% -18.40% 6.72%

Volatility and Risk

Cybernetic Technologies has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and Atlas Technical Consultants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybernetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlas Technical Consultants has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.34%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Cybernetic Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cybernetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of Cybernetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats Cybernetic Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management services; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

