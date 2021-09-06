CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CYBE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.16. 20,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,163. The company has a market capitalization of $308.40 million, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CyberOptics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 84.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

