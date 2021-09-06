Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 3.7%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares were down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 154,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 907,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 1,880.97%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 85.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 509,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 209,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 96.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 66,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

