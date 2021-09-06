Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $607,391.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $598.76 or 0.01141606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00037943 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.