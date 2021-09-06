CYCLUB Price Tops $0.0251 on Exchanges (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. CYCLUB has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $293,531.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CYCLUB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CYCLUB has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00147520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00204423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.81 or 0.07476268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,478.19 or 0.99659541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.84 or 0.00941626 BTC.

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

