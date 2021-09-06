DAFI Protocol (DAFI) One Day Volume Tops $307,885.00

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.29 million and approximately $307,885.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00144309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00796645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00047440 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,295,562 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

