Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

MCK opened at $206.28 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

