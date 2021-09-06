Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $59,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

SYY opened at $77.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

