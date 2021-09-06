Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

