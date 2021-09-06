Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 19.0% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 9.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 6.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $202.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

