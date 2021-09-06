Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $149.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.45. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

