Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

