Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $129.09 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

