Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 47,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

