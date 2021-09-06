Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 7.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Etsy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Etsy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Etsy by 27.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $220.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.67.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.