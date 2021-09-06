Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after buying an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $21,876,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $122.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

