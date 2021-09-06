Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

