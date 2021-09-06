Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $87,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 629,302 shares of company stock worth $53,073,956 over the last quarter.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.