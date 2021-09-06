Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 555 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $317.64 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

