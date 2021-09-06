Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

