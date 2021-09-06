Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,259,000 after buying an additional 92,328 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth $8,129,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth $70,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $175.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

