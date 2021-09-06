Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,064,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $398.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.