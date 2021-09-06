Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 31,453 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,453 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

JD stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

