Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

