Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 83,200 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGB opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 151.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

