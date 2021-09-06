Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Puzo Michael J’s 4th Largest Position

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 3.8% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after buying an additional 566,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of DHR opened at $332.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $333.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

