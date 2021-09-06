Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Danaher worth $406,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.43. 100,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $333.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

