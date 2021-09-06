Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lessened by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 4.4% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 435,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,760,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 140,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 386,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $332.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.