DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Market Cap of $89.34 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $89.34 million and $5.70 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00004674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00208096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.63 or 0.07348193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,895.86 or 1.00020492 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.48 or 0.00956881 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

