DAOventures Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $176,242.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.