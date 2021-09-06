Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $254.55 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $254.55 or 0.00492586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $394.48 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002800 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.63 or 0.01007480 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,319,201 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

