Databroker Trading 20.5% Lower This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $9,339.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00065345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00017138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00154743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.46 or 0.00764304 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.