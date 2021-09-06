DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Shares Down 4.1%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 4,615,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,435,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

About DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS)

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.