DATx (DATX) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. DATx has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $148,962.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DATx has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DATx Coin Profile

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

