Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.47 Million

Brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce $355.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.10 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 599.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In related news, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,931 shares of company stock worth $1,221,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,992,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PLAY opened at $36.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

