DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of DaVita worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

