Dawn Protocol Price Reaches $4.38 on Top Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00008358 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $310.70 million and $70.08 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00017873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00141703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.00785903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00047077 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,858,250 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

