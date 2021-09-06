DECENT Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a total market cap of $312,463.15 and $68.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00090102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.03 or 0.00344867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

Buying and Selling DECENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

