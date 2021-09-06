DecentBet (DBET) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $627,625.55 and $543.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00145472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00796219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00047546 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

