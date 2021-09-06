Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.22. 3,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

