DeepOnion Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $5.09 million and $446.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000991 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00036544 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00019484 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,554,781 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.