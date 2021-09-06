DeHive Market Cap Hits $1.72 Million (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00003918 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $596,681.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00152782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00207284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.23 or 0.07403727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,964.69 or 0.99794962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.38 or 0.00955196 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

