DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,320 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of LSTR opened at $169.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.92 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

